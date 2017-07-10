Olapic Expands Presence in APAC to Support Growing Use of User-Generated Content (UGC) by Brands

Study shows 86 percent of Asia-Pacific brands say UGC will be a valuable part of 2017 marketing strategies

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Olapic, an innovator in visual content solutions, today announced its strategic expansion in the APAC region to help support the growing use of influencer and user-generated content (UGC) by brands. In collaboration with its parent company, Monotype, Olapic will occupy office space in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and within the Unilever Foundry LEVEL3 co-working space in Singapore to service brands across the region.

Brands in APAC can now join more than 400 of the world's most iconic consumer brand marketers using Olapic's earned content platform for the collection, moderation, and distribution of influencer and user-generated content, while taking advantage of new formats such as its Content in Motion vertical video solution.

"Modern consumers are demanding more from brands than ever before. From personalized messaging and offers, to seeking authentic brands that align with their personalities and value sets, consumers no longer have the patience for disjointed or irrelevant experiences," said Jose de Cabo, co-founder, Olapic. "We look forward to working with brands in APAC to help them build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers through the use of UGC and other innovative content formats."

UGC builds trust among consumers in Asia

The expansion is reinforced by findings from a recent study released by Olapic indicating a sharp rise in the use and importance of user-generated content (UGC) across the region, with 86 percent of brands saying UGC will be a valuable part of their 2017 marketing strategy. The study, "Asia's Evolving E-Commerce Market" conducted by WBR Digital on behalf of Olapic, shows UGC's growing prominence with 98 percent of respondents reporting an increase in consumer photos tagged to their brand on social media over the past year. Many brands also reported positive experiences when implementing UGC in marketing efforts with 68 percent saying consumers' photos proved effective when integrated into social advertising. As a result, confidence in UGC is growing among brands in Asia - 85 percent believe UGC inspires trust in their products and 68 percent believe it encourages sales.

Leading retailers and digital marketers such as TSI Holdings in Japan, see the rising importance of creating a more authentic dialogue with customers. With more than 34 retail brands, TSI Holdings was able to increase conversion rates across several of its e-commerce properties and saw improvement and increased performance in social media advertising by implementing Olapic solutions. TSI Holdings brands currently using Olapic include JILL by JILL STUART, Free's Mart, N. Natural Beauty Basic, and PROPORTION BODY DRESSING.

"TSI Holdings strives to be on the forefront of digital marketing and leads the industry in innovative e-commerce practices. We believe visual marketing and user-generated content is key to increasing revenue and creating an emotional connection with our consumer," said Matahiro Kashiwagi, CDO, TSI Holdings. "We are constantly looking for the best partners and selected Olapic for their industry-leading technology platform to help increase our engagement and digital marketing performance."

About the research

In Q1 of 2017, eTail Asia & WBR Digital surveyed 100 e-Commerce executives based in Asia on behalf of Olapic. The results were compiled and anonymized by eTail Asia & WBR Digital and are presented here with analysis and commentary by Olapic.

About Olapic

Olapic is an innovator in visual content solutions. From pioneering the first visual earned content platform to creating unique, on-brand visual content formats for use across all consumer touchpoints, Olapic helps drive brand engagement and performance, at scale, for hundreds of the world's top brands. An official member of Facebook Marketing Partner program, Instagram Partner program and Pinterest Partners, Olapic is headquartered in New York City with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Córdoba. For more information on Olapic, visit www.olapic.com. Olapic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TYPE).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142394/Images/Olapic_Homepage-e0d03277938fa4eeb4e85f628cf2021f.jpg