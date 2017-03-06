Olapic Supports Launch of Instagram Ads in Stories With Its Innovative Content in Motion Video Solution

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Olapic, leader in innovative visual content solutions and Instagram Marketing Partner, today announced it is supporting the global launch of Instagram's Ads in Stories with its creative video format solution: Content in Motion. The short-form vertical video format allows brands to maximize the immersive, full-screen ads that now appear between Instagram Stories to help bring their business story to life, and connect with consumers in a personal and visually inspiring way.

While the stories feature is new to Instagram, it has gained impressive momentum with more than 150 million people using the feature on a daily basis. Initial interaction and engagement numbers also demonstrate strong early adoption:

70 percent of Instagrammers follow a business

One in five stories on Instagram receive a direct message from viewers

One-third of the most viewed stories are from businesses

(Source: Instagram Internal Data, January 2017)

"We have seen Instagram emerge as a powerful tool for businesses to reach and influence their target audiences through deeply visual experiences," said Pau Sabria, co-founder of Olapic. "The early success of Instagram Stories demonstrates that consumers are embracing the personal connection created via stories. Because of the channel's ephemeral nature, brands can step outside the bounds of traditional advertising to test new forms of expression. Using tools such as Content in Motion brands can publish innovative animated content that feels native to stories and has proven to have great impact while being extremely cost-effective to produce."

Because Ads in stories is limited to one piece of media (e.g., photo or short video) Olapic's Content in Motion is an ideal solution. Content in Motion uses professionally produced or user-generated static visual assets to quickly create vertical motion content that can perform without the burden of costly photo or video shoots. The animated content acts as a bridge between still images and video content and already fits the Instagram format standards. Brands using Content in Motion have seen significant results using the new motion content format with upwards of a 33 percent lift in post engagement via social feeds.

Olapic is an innovator in visual content. From pioneering the first visual earned content platform to creating unique on-brand content formats for use across all digital touch points, Olapic helps to drive brand engagement and performance for more than 400 of the world's top brands in beauty, fashion, home decor, including Alex and Ani, Calvin Klein, JetBlue, L'Oreal, The North Face, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Maybelline and West Elm, among others.

About Olapic

Olapic is the leading visual earned content platform for the curation, activation, and analysis of earned content. Olapic works with hundreds of global brands to amplify marketing and e-commerce channels with images and videos from real people, creating more personalized and powerful brand experiences. Olapic's proprietary technology curates consumer photos and videos from a range of social media sites, identifies content that is most influential in driving engagement and conversion, permissions the content at scale, and then activates it across digital and offline channels, providing analytics on revenue, performance, and engagement. An official Facebook Marketing Partner, Instagram Partner, and Pinterest Marketing Developer Partner, Olapic is headquartered in New York City with offices in California, Cordoba, Argentina, and the United Kingdom. For more information on Olapic, visit www.olapic.com. Olapic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc.