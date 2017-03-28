Old Hill Partners Hires Kevin Mallon as Director of Marketing

DARIEN, CT--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Private debt specialist Old Hill Partners Inc. is pleased to announce that it has hired Kevin Mallon to serve as the firm's Director of Marketing.

Kevin will be responsible for managing the firm's investor relations and business development efforts. Kevin has a decade's worth of experience in alternative investments, mainly in specialty finance, private debt, and private equity strategies. Kevin most recently served as Director of Marketing for TCA Fund Management Group, an alternative investment fund financing mostly public SME's and providing boutique investment banking and advisory services. Prior to TCA, Kevin worked for an alternative asset manager specializing in receivables and collateralized lending to the US legal community. There, he spent several years working with institutional investors in a fund marketing and investor relations capacity.

Kevin began his professional career at Tullett Prebon, an inter-dealer broker. Kevin holds a BA from Columbia University, an MA from Fordham University, and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"Kevin is a great addition to our team, and we are excited to bring him on board," said Jeffrey Haas, COO of Old Hill Partners. "Kevin has a demonstrated track-record of working with niche asset managers like ours and a broad range of skills that we believe will make him successful in helping spur the growth of the firm."

About Old Hill Partners, Inc.

Darien, CT-based Old Hill Partners Inc., was founded by John C. Howe in 1996 and is an SEC-registered investment adviser with significant experience in asset-backed lending and alternative investment management. The firm offers customized lending products and services to middle market clients seeking creative funding structures for growth initiatives.