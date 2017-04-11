Old Hill Partners Hires Patrick Stone as Portfolio Manager

DARIEN, CT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Private debt specialist Old Hill Partners Inc. is pleased to announce that it has hired Patrick Stone to serve as a Portfolio Manager.

Pat will be responsible for originating, underwriting and monitoring a portfolio of direct loans to businesses operating across industries in the lower middle market. Most recently Pat served as a Director of Credit & Risk at Fundation Group, a fintech lender. Prior to Fundation Group, Pat worked from 2010 to 2015 at Full Circle Capital Corporation, a public commercial finance company, originating, structuring, and underwriting a portfolio of asset-based and unitranche loans.

Pat began his professional career at UBS Global Asset Management and holds a BS from Cornell University.

"Pat is a great addition to our credit team, and a high caliber business person," said Jeffrey Haas, COO of Old Hill Partners. "His dual skill set as an energetic dealmaker and meticulous underwriter allow him to handle larger deal volumes, and at the same time provide a high level of service and responsiveness to the firm's deal sources. This is unique in our industry, and we believe will help the firm responsibly deploy capital."

About Old Hill Partners Inc.

Darien, CT-based Old Hill Partners Inc., was founded by John C. Howe in 1996 and is an SEC-registered investment adviser with significant experience in asset-backed lending and alternative investment management. The firm offers customized lending products and services to middle market clients seeking creative funding structures for growth initiatives.