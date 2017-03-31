Old PSG Wind-down Ltd. (formerly, Performance Sports Group Ltd.) Announces Resignation of KPMG LLP

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Old PSG Wind-down Ltd. (formerly, Performance Sports Group Ltd.) (the "Company"), today announced that it has filed a current report on Form 8-K in connection with the notification by KPMG LLP ("KPMG") of its resignation as the Company's independent auditor and notification pursuant to Section 10A of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act.

A copy of the current report on Form 8-K filed in connection with the resignation of KPMG is incorporated by reference herein and has been filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Additional Information

