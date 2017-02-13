Old Spice Renews FLW Sponsorship

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today a sponsorship extension with Procter & Gamble to continue to feature the Old Spice brand and products in 2017. Financial terms were not available.

The Old Spice brand will receive exposure at Costa FLW Series, FLW Tour and Forrest Wood Cup championship events including interactive expo space, mainstage signage and a custom-wrapped Ranger boat. Old Spice will also be represented on the 2017 FLW Tour by 10-year veteran Greg Bohannan of Bentonville, Arkansas, who will be entering his third consecutive year as an ambassador for the manliest grooming brand on the planet.

"I've had so much fun teaming up with Old Spice," said Bohannan. "It's been a pleasure speaking to outdoor fans all over the country about FLW and promoting Old Spice products. Old Spice appeals to anglers of all ages and I am pleased to represent such a great brand."

In addition to promotion at FLW's tournaments, Old Spice products will also be featured on FLWFishing.com, in FLW Bass Fishing magazine and as part of the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show.

"FLW is proud of our relationship with Old Spice and their commitment to the sport of professional bass fishing," said FLW President of Marketing Trish Blake. "Their products are a favorite amongst FLW fans and anglers, making our partnership a natural fit."

Just in time for the 2017 FLW Tour season, Old Spice also announces new Hydro Wash body wash to its Hardest Working Collection, the brand's highest-performing anti-perspirants and body washes in the world. Offering superior hydration with over 20% hydro-moisturizing complex, new Hydro Wash features a thicker and richer lather that delivers unparalleled performance for guys that demand more from their grooming products. With its combined superior hydration, cleansing power and lasting Old Spice scents, Hydro Wash is designed for hard-working guys -- especially those looking to combat fish and sweat smells after a day out on the water.

In conjunction with the FLW sponsorship, Old Spice will also be a part of the National Fishing and Boating Week expos being held at Walmart stores around the country, June 3-11. FLW and its partners will host a two-hour expo at local Walmart stores that will be packed with games, prizes and fishing tips from FLW anglers for the entire family. National Fishing and Boating Week takes place the first full week of June every year.

About FLW

FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat: @FLWFishing.

About Old Spice

Procter & Gamble's Old Spice is the quintessential men's grooming brand. With nearly 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on the male grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant/deodorant stick and body wash brand with guys of all ages. Old Spice brings authenticity, performance and confidence to male grooming and offers a wide product portfolio for today's man, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, bar soap, body washes, body sprays, shampoo, hair-styling aids, after shaves and colognes. For more information on new Hydro Wash, the Hardest Working Collection and full Old Spice grooming line-up, visit OldSpice.com. For more on legendary manliness, visit YouTube (YouTube.com/OldSpice), Twitter (@OldSpice), Facebook (Facebook.com/OldSpice), Instagram (oldspice) and Tumblr (oldspice).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130159/Images/FLW_Tour_pro_Greg_Bohannan_of_Bentonville,_Arkansa-e1441024a55bb2ae8d14ad615b6ca09f.jpg