Older Americans Face Challenges When Aging in Place

February 21, 2017 09:18 ET
Retrofitting a Potential, But Out-of-Reach Solution for Many
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released today its Insight for February, which outlines challenges, costs and potential solutions of addressing the desire of older Americans to age in place. Survey data shows half of all 55+ Americans and three quarters of 75+ Americans are impacted by at least one physical functional limitation, heightening the growing demand for retrofitting.
Insight Highlights
Quote attributed to Sean Becketti, Vice President and Chief Economist
"Nearly a quarter of all Baby Boomers are going to be faced with the financial realities of aging in place, which can range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. Of course, the cost depends on the type and condition of the home. Many older homes, such as many of the colonial-style homes common in the Northeast and Midwest, may not be good candidates for retrofitting. For some of them, aging in place until the bitter end may not even be a possibility. Like Betty Davis said, 'Old age is not for sissies.'"
Chief Economist, Sean Becketti, previews the Freddie Mac February Insight: Can I Age in Place?