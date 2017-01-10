ole Acquires Nashville-based Red Vinyl Music Including Writers Chris Janson, Mark Irwin

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - ole, the world's fastest-growing independent rights management company, has acquired the catalog, trademarks, and songwriter contracts of Nashville-based independent music publisher Red Vinyl Music, LLC. ole will now control Red Vinyl's catalog of nearly 3,000 songs as well as futures for songwriters Chris Janson, Mark Irwin, and Pavel Dovgalyuk. The catalog includes the top 5 Tim McGraw song, "How I'll Always Be," which was co-written by Janson and ole songwriter Jeremy Stover, and the top 25 Chris Janson song, "Holdin' Her."

The catalog also includes the works of Streamsound Records artist/writers Dakota Bradley, Austin Webb, Jaida Dreyer, and Dave & Julia Carlson. The independent songwriters of Red Vinyl Music have had over 100 commercially released songs, including those recorded by artists Taylor Swift, Lee Brice, Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Jake Owen, and Craig Morgan, among many others.

"The Red Vinyl catalog is an absolute gold mine, featuring an incredible body of work across their legacy and current writers. We're thrilled to represent them, and understand the responsibility of taking care of and adding value to the catalog and those who have helped build it," said John Ozier, Vice President of Creative at ole. "Furthermore, partnering with Warner Brothers recording artist Chris Janson is a huge honor, as we have all been fans of Chris from the beginning. The future of the ole Creative team, working with this catalog and current writers like Chris, Mark and Pavel, is a definitely going to be a bright one."

"I'm so honored to be an official ole writer," said recording artist Chris Janson. "I love my job, and it fires me up to have a great publishing team that works as hard as I do."

Red Vinyl Music was established in late 2010 when long-time producer Byron Gallimore partnered with Jim Wilkes and Tim McHugh.

About ole

ole is one of the world's foremost rights management companies with investments of over $550M in music intellectual property (IP). Founded in 2004, with operations in Toronto, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and London, ole is engaged in IP acquisitions, creative development, and worldwide rights management. The ole catalog includes over 55,000 songs and 60,000 hours of TV and film music across all genres. Copyrights under ole's control include songs recorded by artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Michael Jackson, One Direction, Rihanna, Rush, Taylor Swift, and Timbaland.

ole controls substantial A/V music and secondary rights including catalogs from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Entertainment One, MGM, Miramax, Nelvana, and Nu Image/Millennium, as well as an extensive production music library of over 750,000 tracks including Jingle Punks, Cavendish Music, 5 Alarm Music, MusicBox, Nelvana Production Music, Auracle, and Cue. In September 2016, ole acquired rights management company Compact Media -- which manages Audio-Visual Secondary Rights for more than 700 clients around the world -- in a major deal that furthers ole's commitment to delivering leading-edge IP rights management services across the globe.

ole is committed to the creative development of its 150+ staff songwriters, legacy writers, and composers and adding value to our catalogs and client catalogs. Current ole writers include Timbaland, Tyler Farr, Josh Dorr, Gord Bamford, Brett Jones, Jeremy Stover, Phil O'Donnell, Jordan Davis, and Ian Thornley. ole has ongoing ventures with Last Gang Publishing, Roots Three Music, Jackoby Publishing, and most recently, ole-Bluestone Publishing, ole's venture with global hitmaker Timbaland. ole's legacy catalogs and writers include Rush, Max Webster, Coney Hatch, and Ian Thomas.

ole also operates a robust label services arm under the umbrella of ole label services. The division includes Anthem Entertainment Group, the label home of Rush, Big Wreck, Ian Thornley, Steven Page, The Tea Party. Anthem Legacy includes Max Webster, Ian Thomas, and artist development label red dot, which has developed and up-streamed artists including Charlie Worsham, Haley Reinhart, Josh Dorr, Sam Grow, and Jordan Davis.

ole Digital is a full YouTube MCN partner for all media with over 5B views across publishing, masters and A/V to date.

