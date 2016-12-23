O'Leary Launches Website and National Advisory Committee; Calls for Canadians to Join Him

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Today Kevin O'Leary launched a national committee of well- known conservatives and business leaders to identify a path to victory for his potential Conservative Leadership. A key element of this plan will be to harness O'Leary's broad appeal and unleash a national movement of supporters who know Kevin is the only one who can beat Justin Trudeau. To facilitate this, the committee has established a website - www.OlearyforCanada.ca, to mobilize public support.

"Canadians are increasingly looking for something different from career politicians wasting their money and mismanaging the economy," said Mike Coates, the committee Chairman. "Canada needs a Leader who understands the economy and what it takes to get it growing again, and who isn't afraid to disrupt political convention."

The national exploratory committee, Chaired by Mike Coates, will consult with Conservative Party members, Caucus, and voters, and will report back to O'Leary early in 2017.

"Kevin's track record of entrepreneurship is well known to millions of Canadians and the Conservative Party needs someone of his calibre if we are to offer a real alternative in the next election," said Coates. "If you want a Leader who is ready to fight for you and will tell it like it is, we call on you to join us at www.OlearyforCanada.ca and let us know."

BACKGROUNDER - COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Mike Coates

The chair of Kevin's exploratory committee is Mike Coates, a long time conservative activist, who most recently headed up Mr. Harper's debate prep and strategy team for his leadership campaign and three successive elections. Professionally Mike was CEO of H+K Canada for 19 yrs, before becoming H+K's CEO of the Americas out of New York. He now is a vice Chairman residing in Ottawa.

Mike Harris

Mike Harris became the twenty-second Premier of Ontario following a landslide election victory. Four years later, the voters of Ontario re-elected Mike Harris and his team — making him the first Ontario Premier in more than 30 years to form a second consecutive majority government.

After leaving office in 2002, Mr. Harris formed his own consulting firm. As President of Steane Consulting Ltd., Mr. Harris serves as an advisor to numerous Canadian companies including Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP where he currently serves as Senior Business Advisor.

Ken Hughes

Ken Hughes is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who has also served with accomplishment in public life: Member of Parliament - 1988-1993; Founding Chair, Alberta Health Services – 2008-2011; Member of Legislature of Alberta – 2012-2014 (Minister of Energy, Municipal Affairs).

Guy Lauzon

First elected as the Member of Parliament for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in 2004, and subsequently in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015, Guy Lauzon is a well-respected member of the Conservative Caucus. Having served 7 years as the National Conservative Caucus Chair, he worked weekly with Prime Minister Stephen Harper, members of Cabinet, and Caucus colleagues to advance policy and legislation for a better Canada.

Marjory LeBreton

Marjory LeBreton, long time Conservative activist. Retired from Senate of Canada, July, 2015. Leader of the Government in the Senate and Cabinet Minister 2006 -2013. Past National Chair and current Board Member of MADD Canada.

Rick Perkins

Rick has been a member of the Party for more than 30 years and has served as the Party's National Treasurer, on three national campaign committees, as a candidate, and is currently the VP for the South Shore St. Margaret's Conservative Party of Canada EDA. Rick is a marketing executive and entrepreneur and is an 8th generation Nova Scotian.

Perry Dellelce

Perry is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, Canada's leading corporate finance transactional law firm. Perry is also the Past Chair and current member of the Board of Directors of the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation and is now serving as the Chair of the Defy the Conventional Capital Campaign for the University of Ottawa.

Todd A. Halpern

Todd A. Halpern is President of Halpern Enterprises. He is Board Champion of the Krembil Neuroscience Centre Campaign, the Brain Campaign, the Arthritis Campaign and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre Campaign. He has served on the Board the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation since 2005.

Mr. Halpern is the Chair of the Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival, which benefits research at University Health Network. He is also a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Sara MacIntyre

Sara has been involved in Conservative politics for years. She served as Press Secretary to Prime Minister Stephen Harper from 2009-2012, including the successful 2011 general election. In Opposition, Sara worked as a researcher in the Leaders Office for the Canadian Alliance from 2002-2004. She also briefly worked with the BC Liberals and now lives in Toronto and works as a Corporate Communications Consultant.