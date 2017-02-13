Olenick Achieves Microsoft Windows and Devices Competency

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Olenick announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Silver Windows and Devices Competency. This competency provides an opportunity to connect Olenick's focused expertise in software quality engineering with Windows 10 projects.

This Windows and Devices Competency complements Olenick's practitioner expertise and project performance with Windows 10 projects and gives Olenick and its customers greater access to Microsoft tools, training, and events. "Olenick's expertise in software quality engineering allows us to help clients achieve a higher level of deployment success for Windows 10 projects. With Microsoft's new approach delivering Windows as a Service, we are excited to help clients adopt the new model," said Thomas Olenick, President and Founder of Olenick.

Olenick is capable of helping clients achieve a high-quality Windows 10 deployment, including requirements gathering, deployment, and ongoing update testing. Olenick has developed a set of services for Windows 10 deployments to help clients with desktop and image management, security, infrastructure readiness, and application compatibility. Windows 10 has proven to be an opportunity for clients to concurrently deploy Windows 10 and address existing problem areas.

"Windows 10 is not just an opportunity to realize continuous improvements with the latest technology and security controls but also an opportunity to address some of the stumbling blocks that have existed in other application upgrades," according to Pang Ngernsupaluck, Windows Partner Lead at Microsoft. Olenick has been working closely with Microsoft since 2000 and the Windows and Devices Competency builds upon its Devices and Deployment Competency.

About Olenick

Olenick is a global leader in software quality engineering practices, focusing on Software Testing and Quality Assurance, Project Management, Requirements Management and DevOps. Olenick has deep industry expertise and measures success in terms of final product quality, exceptional project deliverables, key project milestones and return on investment metrics. Olenick partners with clients to reduce deployment cycle times and thereby costs, improve quality, and above all help ensure their next deployment is their best deployment. Founded in 1998, Olenick has over 300 consultants, four global locations, and a client base with a mix of small-to-mid-sized businesses as well as Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit our website.

