Olive Fertility Centre Voted Best Fertility Clinic Vancouver for the Third Year in a Row

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Olive Fertility Centre is proud to announce that they have been voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver in the Georgia Straight Best of Vancouver Awards 2017.

We want to extend a sincere thank-you to all our wonderful patients who chose Olive to help them create their families and voted us the winner of the Georgia Straight's Best Fertility Centre, Vancouver.

"We are all very honoured to receive this award for the third year in row. We are striving to be Canada's leading fertility centre." says fertility specialist and clinic co-director Dr Beth Taylor. "At Olive Fertility this means providing patients with their best chance of having a successful pregnancy by using the most advanced technology to help them grow their family."

It also means providing exceptional patient focused care. Everyone at Olive, from the receptionists at the front desk, to the patient care coordinators, the nurses, the embryologists and the doctors, strive to make each patient's fertility journey as successful as possible."

"This award is also a testament to all that goes on behind the scenes at Olive." Dr Taylor. "We are always trying to improve on our IVF lab design, processes and technology in order to create the best possible environment to ensure excellent outcomes and patient safety."

Olive would also like to congratulate Acubalance Wellness Centre for receiving the Georgia Straight Best Acupuncturists and Best Naturopath.

Acubalance works in partnership with Olive to offer natural fertility care and onsite fertility acupuncture treatment.

Olive Fertility and Acubalance will be offering a free, interactive information seminar Oct 2th.

Trying to Conceive?

Maximize your chances of a successful pregnancy

Join Fertility Experts Dr Gary Nakhuda MD, Lorne Brown (fertility acupuncturist) and Dr Kali MacIsaac (naturopath)

Learn about the most effective fertility treatments and natural ways to optimize your fertility and help you conceive.

Free Seminar Monday October 2nd 6:30 to 8:30

Olive Fertility Centre 4th Floor

400 East Tower.555 West 12 Ave, Vancouver

To register call 604.678.8600

Olive Fertility Centre

Located in Vancouver, BC, Olive Fertility Centre is one of Western Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include the EmbryoScope, Comprehensive Chromosome Screening (CCS), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, single women, and same-sex couples.