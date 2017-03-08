Olivia's Organics Launches Instagram Account Creating Fresh New Way to Connect and Share

Company Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Olivia's Organics Children Foundation Charities When it Reaches 1,000 Followers

CHELSEA, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Olivia's Organics, a leading supplier of organic tender leaf greens, spinach and celery hearts, is thrilled to announce the launch of the official Olivia's Organics Instagram channel, extending its commitment to create a fresh and healthy lifestyle for more people than ever before. In addition to sharing fresh recipes, swaps, helpful hints and ways to give back to the community as it does in its newsletter the Olivia's Observer, the channel will serve as an inside look into the culture, people and products that define Olivia's.

The official @olivias_organics account launches on March 8, 2017. During the week of the launch, Olivia's will be sharing company trivia and milestones on its website oliviasorganics.org, offering a sneak peek at the kinds of behind-the-scenes content that will fill Olivia's Organics' Instagram page. In addition Olivia's Instagram followers will have a chance to comment on trivia based photos to win free product in the months to come.

To drive excitement for the launch and put that energy toward a good cause, Olivia's Organics has also pledged to donate $1,000 to the Olivia's Organics Children's Foundation if the Instagram account reaches 1,000 followers by the end of March. The foundation supports community-based charitable programs wherever Olivia's products are sold.

"We're so excited to launch our Instagram account and connect with customers in a whole new way," said Mark Pins, Marketing Director at Olivia's Organics. "Combining our launch with a chance to do good for a cause Olivia's has always been deeply passionate about makes it even more rewarding. We can't wait to share our stories with customers and followers and see the amazing ways they use our products to enrich their lives."

About the Olivia's Observer

The new channel gives Olivia's Organics aficionados one more way to stay engaged with Team Olivia's. Customers and fans can also subscribe to the Olivia's Observer -- the company's e-newsletter filled with tips, hints, recipes and fresh ways to give back. The newsletter also includes Olivia's Open Mic, spotlighting ideas, photos, recipes and fun ways to give back provided by customers and employees.

About Olivia's Organics

Olivia's Organics brand is committed to providing the freshest and very best organic produce. From salad mixes to baby kale, cooking greens and more, Olivia's nutrient-packed offerings are grown, harvested and packaged with a concern for people and the planet. With every Olivia's Organics purchase, a percentage of proceeds goes directly to the Olivia's Organics Children's Foundation, which invests in opportunities and programs for children who live in the communities where Olivia's Organics products are sold. For more information, visit www.oliviasorganics.org.