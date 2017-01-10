Olympic gold medal sprinter Tori Bowie receives Life of Hope Award from Casey Family Programs

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Casey Family Programs announces that Olympic gold medalist and sprinter Tori Bowie, along with her grandmother, Bobbie Smith, are recipients of the Casey Excellence for Children Life of Hope Award.

These awards are presented to individuals who provide a beacon of hope and illustrate the possibilities and promise of the lives of vulnerable children.

"Tori is an inspiration to every child who has ever dreamed of a better life, or dreamed of being the best in the world," said Dr. William C. Bell, president and CEO of Casey Family Programs. "No matter who they are or where they are from, every child needs the love and support of a family to reach their full potential, and Tori's grandmother, Bobbie, provided that critical foundation. Together, they have created hope for vulnerable children across America and clearly demonstrate the promise and potential of youth who have experienced foster care and the importance of a caring and committed family."

Tori Bowie, based in Orlando, Florida, is an Olympic gold medal sprinter who was raised in kinship care by her grandmother, Bobbie Smith, who taught her the value of hard work and the importance of family support. Bowie and her younger sister were adopted from foster care by their grandmother in Sandhill, Mississippi, and supported by a large extended family. She credits her grandmother with being her role model in life.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won gold, silver and bronze medals, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in Rio. She served as a panelist at the 20th annual National Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect in September in Washington, D.C. She maintains close relationships with her hometown, where she is an inspiration and role model for youth.

Casey Family Programs is the nation's largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care and building Communities of Hope for vulnerable children and families across America. Founded in 1966, we work in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories and with more than a dozen tribal nations to influence long-lasting improvements to the safety and well-being of children, families and the communities where they live. For more information, visit www.casey.org.