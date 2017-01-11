Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles receives Life of Hope Award from Casey Family Programs

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Casey Family Programs announces that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, along with her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, are recipients of the Casey Excellence for Children Life of Hope Awards.

These awards are presented to individuals who provide a beacon of hope and illustrate the possibilities and promise of the lives of vulnerable children.

"Simone is not just a once-in-a-generation athlete, she is an amazing example of the human potential that lives in the heart of every child no matter the challenges they have faced in life," said Dr. William C. Bell, president and CEO of Casey Family Programs. "We are honored not only to recognize her but just as importantly her parents, Ron and Nellie, who provided Simone with the love, stability and support she needed to achieve her dreams. Together, they are a beacon of hope for vulnerable children everywhere, and their story demonstrates why we believe every child deserves a safe, stable and supportive family."

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, based in Spring, Texas, has considerably raised the profile of the limitless possibilities for vulnerable youth who have the love and support of family. Raised in kinship care and adopted by her grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and led the American Olympic gymnastics team. The three-time world champion was also named the 2016 female athlete of the year by The Associated Press.

She and her family have shared their story about her childhood, increasing awareness about youth who start out in foster care. Biles -- who practiced her first flips on the trampoline in her parents' backyard and went on to train at the gym they founded -- honors their close bond in the dedication of her new book, Courage to Soar: "To Mom and Dad: Your love keeps me grounded yet gives me the courage to soar toward my dreams."

Casey Family Programs is the nation's largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care and building Communities of Hope for vulnerable children and families across America. Founded in 1966, we work in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories and with more than a dozen tribal nations to influence long-lasting improvements to the safety and well-being of children, families and the communities where they live.