Olympic Oval refreshes its look

New images reflects long-standing legacy of the Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Fastest Ice in the World™ has a new look. The Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary has refreshed its visual identity.

The refreshed identity leverages and respects its university and faculty ties yet maintains a strong and compelling presence in the competitive market for high-performance ice training venues around the world.

"A simple change in our image makes us more accessible; it can attract the public into our facility and help them develop an understanding of what we do," says Yves Hamelin, Director of the Olympic Oval. "The refreshed visual identity respects and reflects the long-standing legacy of the Olympic Oval in Calgary and the new colour and wordmark emphasize our long-standing place as part of the University of Calgary."

Read More: Director Yves Hamelin speaks about the refreshed identity and the Oval's relentless pursuit of excellence

From its launch in 1988 until 2016, the Olympic Oval presented an autonomous face to the world, with no obvious linkage to the university. The refreshed identity reflects its connection to the university, while still preserving some of the oval's visual legacy and simplifying the graphic elements for a more modern look.

The Olympic Oval is a University of Calgary facility operated with the support of legacy partners and the Government of Canada. The Faculty of Kinesiology has direct responsibility for the Olympic Oval as part of its mandate and structure, and staff are employees of the University of Calgary.

"The Olympic Oval is an important and integral part of our faculty and the Calgary community," says Faculty of Kinesiology Dean Penny Werthner. "It's not only a speed-skating facility, but also a research facility for University of Calgary kinesiology scholars to advance the science of human performance."

The oval's refreshed identity -- which was created in-house at the university and tested with athletes before being released -- will roll out gradually as materials and spaces are updated over time.

About the University of Calgary

The University of Calgary is a leading Canadian university located in the nation's most enterprising city. The university is making tremendous progress on its journey to become one of Canada's top five research universities, where research and innovative teaching go hand in hand, and where we fully engage the communities we both serve and lead. This strategy is called Eyes High, inspired by the university's Gaelic motto, which translates as 'I will lift up my eyes.' ucalgary.ca

About the Olympic Oval

The Olympic Oval is an important and integral part of the University of Calgary's Faculty of Kinesiology. Since opening its doors for the Winter Olympics in 1988, the Olympic Oval has served not only as a speed-skating facility, but also a research facility for University of Calgary kinesiology scholars to advance the science of human performance. Varsity athletes at the University of Calgary are able to take advantage of the training facility and advanced performance knowledge as well as the opportunity to train alongside Olympic athletes. oval.ucalgary.ca

For more information, visit ucalgary.ca. Stay up to date with University of Calgary news headlines on Twitter @UCalgary and in our media centre at ucalgary.ca/mediacentre

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128587/Images/170123_new-oval-logo-001-b019e6e506c9b3438217fdde806bf34a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128587/Images/Jamie_Macdonald_(3)-bf34e04ac86aa8cc9575d9a7f959d65d.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128587/Images/mw1b7ebm9kl17jm13ok1f2b13qr1nkv2-a65d6f666cf793b19ab37d8c62f982a0.jpeg