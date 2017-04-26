Omega Protein Re-Names Fishing Operations Video

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Omega Protein Corporation ( NYSE : OME) has elected to rename its recently released fishing operations video Omega Protein: Our Menhaden Fishing Family. The new title reflects the familial ties and communal atmosphere aboard the Company's fishing vessels, which are passed down from generation to generation of fishermen.

Using rare aerial footage and interviews with Omega Protein boat captains, spotter pilots, crewmembers and employees, the film provides viewers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at how a menhaden purse seine set is made, and what it's like to work aboard a fishing vessel harvesting menhaden for a living.

Because the Company's fishermen are out on the water for days at a time, usually only the fishermen themselves are able to witness the fishing process in person. Omega Protein: Our Menhaden Fishing Family is the first in-depth, up-close look at the modern menhaden fishery from the fishermen's perspective.

The video is available with its new title on the Company's website and YouTube.

Omega Protein re-titled the film in order to avoid confusion with multiple third parties, including a Minnesota non-profit corporation with registered trademark rights, which use "Fishing for Life," or derivations thereof. These unrelated activities range from a still-in-production documentary film to several charitable endeavors.

Omega Protein Corporation has no affiliation with any of those organizations.

About Omega Protein

Omega Protein Corporation ( NYSE : OME) is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly-refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals.

The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company also uses over 30 vessels to harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off of the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Its website is www.omegaprotein.com.