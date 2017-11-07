OMEN by HP and Mobalytics Join Forces to Dominate the Future of esports Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - HP Inc. and Mobalytics are teaming up to help competitive gamers achieve their performance potential with the unrivaled computing power of OMEN by HP and the data-driven research and analysis of Mobalytics.

OMEN by HP is leading the way for a new era of high-end equipment for esports athletes and competitive gamers alike. Their professional-grade hardware optimizes player performance with the most cutting-edge technology in the industry and has become the standard for many teams across the globe.

Mobalytics is an analytics-based company comprised of scientists and former pro players. Their platform uses machine learning algorithms to assess player performance in different areas crucial for competitive gamers, and helps identify their strengths and weaknesses.

No strangers to working with professional teams, the two companies will collaborate on a shared vision to build the best tools possible for esports athletes and take an unprecedented step forward in esports.

"After our first meeting, we were shocked at how philosophically aligned our goals were. We both want to give players the optimal tools to dominate the game, even though we are coming at it from two completely different angles," said Amine Issa, Warchief of Science at Mobalytics

The Mobalytics platform evaluates player performance with the Gamer Performance Index (GPI). Although League of Legends is the first game to use the GPI, the system is designed to easily transition to other games, and will eventually be available for titles such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, Overwatch, and PUBG.

"We're incredibly excited to work with Mobalytics as esports enters its golden age. We see them as an ideal fit that will benefit our everyday competitive user base, as well as our professional teams," said Josh Kocurek, Senior Manager of Global Marketing for HP PC Gaming.

Starting from the 1st of November, all OMEN PCs will include the Mobalytics platform as a default feature for their hardcore gaming audience.

About Omen and HP Inc.

OMEN is HP's division of cutting-edge performance technology for high-end gaming. HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through their portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, they engineer experiences that amaze.

More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Mobalytics

Winner of TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield at DisruptSF 2016, Mobalytics is an eSports company building the industry's first analytical engine to help everyday gamers and professional teams reach their gaming performance goals. By combining machine learning algorithms with data input from pro gamers and coaches, Mobalytics provides user-specific, actionable advice for anyone at any rank to immediately evaluate and improve their gameplay. The company is funded by investors including Almaz Capital, BetaBridge Capital, Deep Space Ventures, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and GGV Capital. To learn more about Mobalytics, head over to the official website at http://mobalytics.gg.