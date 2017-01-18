Omni Health, Inc. names Andrey Soloviev as New CEO

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Omni Health, Inc., ( OTC PINK : OMHE), a pharmaceutical company, announced today the Board of Directors has selected Andrey Soloviev as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Soloviev will take over, effective immediately, for interim CEO, Michael Hawkins, who shall remain the company's interim CFO.

Mr. Soloviev is a performance driven seasoned Health Care Executive and Entrepreneur. Having earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 2001 from Touro University in New York, Andrey has more than 15 years of notable success executing strategic healthcare projects. He is an exceptional leader and expert in management of health services operations, planning, execution, and regulatory compliance. In 2008 he became the CEO of Malecon Pharmacy, a wholly owned subsidiary of OMHE. Mr. Soloviev was instrumental in the expansion of services converting Malecon Pharmacy into a Specialty Pharmacy Service Company. He has expanded the scope of the anti-aging specialty business from regional operations to a large international enterprise.

About Omni Health, Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Omni Health Inc. operates a pharmacy operation in Hialeah, Florida, Malecon Pharmacy. Malecon Pharmacy has been a pillar of the local community since 1974 providing healthcare products, pharmacy operations, prescription drugs, and other services and products in the skin care and anti-aging industry.

