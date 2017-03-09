Omni Health, Inc., Reports $1.4M Gross Income for 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Omni Health, Inc., ( OTC PINK : OMHE), a cannabis and biotech pharmaceutical company specializing in health and wellness products utilizing cannabis and biotech engineering, announced today its third quarter results for fiscal year 2017, ending January 31, 2016. OMHE recorded $1.4M gross income, bringing its year to date total to $3.2M in gross income. The third quarter results bring OMHE's net profit for the fiscal year to $915K.

OMHE Chief Executive Officer, Andrey Soloviev, stated, "We are pleased with the financial results considering it just incorporated the pharmacy revenue of OMHE, but OMHE is looking to broaden the scope of revenue through some strategic partnerships and opportunities. OMHE is looking to expand into cannabis and biotech, developing anti-aging creams and lotions."

About Omni Health, Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Omni Health Inc., operates a pharmacy operation in Miami, Florida, Malecon Pharmacy. Malecon Pharmacy, a 40 year specialty pharmacy provider located in Miami, Florida currently transitioning into global health and wellness company providing healthcare products, pharmacy operations, prescription drugs, and other services and products in the skin care and anti-aging industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

