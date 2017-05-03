Omni Health Receives $1 Million in Bridge Financing as Part of $6 Million Capital Raise Plan

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Omni Health, Inc., ( OTC PINK : OMHE), a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, announced today that it has received $1,000,000 in financing through private investors exempt from registration and restricted under Rule 144 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. The financing will allow OMHE to accelerate planned growth into key health technology fields.

"The investors confidence in Omni Health, its vision, and its management team was the catalyst needed for the implementation of OMHE's long anticipated and well thought out strategic growth and expansion plans," says Omni Health CEO, Andrey Soloviev. He went on to say, "This financing is a win for our shareholders, as it will help move our innovation and growth moving forward, and to further our efforts in long-pursued cannabis biotechnology product acquisitions, research, and development. In the upcoming weeks, Omni Health will lay out for its shareholders its ambitious and strategic goals that will lead to greater revenue resources to complement the $6 million in existing annual revenue, making this an attractive investment for our reputable, principled investors."

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the transaction primarily to advance its pipeline into several healthcare related fields with diverse and global growth potential, including specialty pharmaceuticals, anti-aging brands and therapeutic cannabis products.

For more information on Omni Health, visit the company's new website at www.OmniHealth.md

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.