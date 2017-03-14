Omnify Software Ranked Top Product Lifecycle Management Software

Omnify Empower Leader in Both Mid-Market and Enterprise PLM According to G2 Crowd Report

TEWKSBURY, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Omnify Software, a leading provider of web-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers, today announces that it has been ranked as a top three PLM software for the mid-market and a top six PLM software for the enterprise, based on new survey reports from G2 Crowd, the world's foremost business software review platform.

The G2 Crowd Top PLM survey scores and rankings are based on 272 reviews across 28 products. Omnify Empower PLM is a leader in overall ranking for customer satisfaction and ease of use in each report.

"Omnify Software is honored to have received a top ranking for both mid-market and enterprise PLM software, especially from a G2 Crowd report that is based solely on verified customer feedback," stated Chuck Cimalore, chief technology officer for Omnify Software. "We have always adhered to a policy of listening to our customers' needs and deliver solutions to meet them. This validation from our customers confirms we are meeting our standards and is certainly motivation to stay on this path."

The Empower PLM system helps to streamline the flow of information among design and manufacturing teams by providing a single location to track and manage product information as well as enable vital design data and documentation to be shared securely by all product development team members. Empower provides a centralized location to manage the complete product record with features including:

Part Data Management

Bill of Material Management

Document Management

Engineering Change Management

Project Management

Quality Management/CAPA

Training Records Management

Manufacturing Process Management (MPM)

Compliance Management

The ease of use, fast implementation and cost-effective price of the Omnify Empower PLM solution make it ideal for small to mid-tier manufacturers yet it is scalable to meet the needs of larger enterprises. Designed with the customer in mind, flexible deployment options allow the customer to choose an on-premises or hosted environment, and an open integration platform offers easy integration with engineering and business environments, for quick adoption without interruption to customers' existing processes.

About Omnify Software

Omnify Software, the leading provider of business-ready Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for discrete manufacturers, helps OEMs shorten development cycles, accelerate product innovation and improve bottom-line profitability. Omnify's commitment to customer success has resulted in a unique solution that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides an open integration platform. Our web-based solution offers flexible deployment options that allow customers to deploy on-premises, hosted or in the cloud. Omnify is well-known for superior customer service, delivering outstanding training, development and support with a team of experienced technology professionals. For more information about Omnify Software Product Lifecycle Management, please call 978-988-3800, email info@omnifysoft.com or visit www.omnifysoft.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; or subscribe to the Omnify Software RSS Feed.

"Omnify" is a registered trademark of Omnify Software. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Omnify" is a trademark and/or property of Omnify Software. All other trade, product, or service names referenced in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.