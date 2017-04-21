Advanced branding feature enables partner companies to offer a direct, customized online meeting solution, leveraging the OmniJoin secure web conferencing platform

BRIDGEWATER, NJ--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - OmniJoin®, the web conferencing service from Brother International Corporation, today announced the launch of OmniJoin White Labeling for custom branding of its web and video conferencing solution. The feature allows partners to replace OmniJoin branding with their own company materials -- including graphics, logos, HTML files and supporting content -- all while delivering the same high-quality, secure virtual meeting experience.

With OmniJoin White Labeling, partner organizations across a variety of industries -- healthcare, finance, among others -- can further their business in several ways. First, they can extend their reach beyond their local geographic area, promoting greater access to a new customer base and identifying new sources of revenue. Further, OmniJoin White Labeling can help partners save costs. Instead of making a large upfront investment in capital and technology to build their own product, this feature offers them a customized, advanced meeting solution at a scalable cost.

"We're pleased to now offer full customization of our web conferencing solution to help our partners remain competitive across their various verticals," said Bill Henderson, Brother OmniJoin vice president of marketing. "A company looking to provide its customers/end-users with a tailored, branded web meeting platform can now do so at a manageable cost. For example, our healthcare partners are delivering a secure telehealth platform that is fully branded and tailored to their preferred meeting experience. Through white labeling, our customers are creating their own unique offering backed by the OmniJoin technology they've come to trust. They are seeing even greater value and end-user satisfaction from the OmniJoin meeting experience."

To allow partners to better encompass all aspects of their own company identity, OmniJoin White Labeling provides them with the following options:

Advanced custom branding

Portal page customization

HTML customization

For more information about OmniJoin's partner white labeling feature, please visit OmniJoin at the 2017 American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Annual Meeting, Telehealth 2.0, from April 23-25 in Orlando, at booth #1321, or visit the OmniJoin website.

Other Web Services from Brother

For decades, small office/home office, small and medium sized businesses, and corporate workgroup customers have depended on Brother for high-quality, value-packed business machines. By launching the Brother Online suite of smart, web-based business services, Brother has expanded beyond simply offering great hardware products. OmniJoin® web conferencing was the first such major service offering. The Brother Online suite additionally has a variety of scanning and workflow solutions, which complement and expand the value of Brother scanners, printers, and Multi-Function Center devices. For more information on Brother Online services, visit www.brothercloud.com.

About Brother

Brother International Corporation (www.brother.com) is an industry leading provider of small and mid-sized business printing and imaging solutions developed to help increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance organizational efficiency, all while helping to reduce costs. Brother is also a leader in electronic labeling and provides the number one line of facsimile machines in the U.S. The U.S. corporate office in Bridgewater, NJ was established on April 21, 1954 and currently markets many industrial products, home appliances and business products manufactured by its parent company, Brother Industries, Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

