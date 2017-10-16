OmniMax International, Inc. announces new President, Americas

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - OmniMax International, Inc. announced today that, effective October 16, 2017, Harold Bevis will join the Company as President, Americas reporting to Richard C. Brown, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bevis previously served as President and CEO of Xerium Technologies from 2012 to 2017 and has broad industry expertise in building products, consumer products, aerospace, telecommunications, data communications, industrial systems, packaging, paper, and industrial textiles. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University.

Prior to leading Xerium Technologies, Mr. Bevis was President and CEO (2003-2009) of Pliant Corporation, a $1+B global packaging company, which was acquired by Berry Plastics in 2009. Mr. Bevis went on to found and operate start-up flexible packaging company Prolamina (2010-2012) which later successfully merged with Ampac to form a $1+B packaging company. He was previously President and CEO of Jordan Telecommunication products, a telecom/datacom company which was acquired by Emerson Electric. Mr. Bevis' early career experiences with General Dynamics, Booz Allen & Hamilton, General Electric and General Cable Corporation helped him build a diverse leadership tool kit suited to both public and private equity ownership environments.

Mr. Bevis is also on the Board of Directors of Commercial Vehicle Group which is a supplier of components for trucks, recreational vehicles, buses, construction equipment, and agriculture equipment. He serves on the Audit and Compensation Committees.

"Harold has a track record of strategic and operational transformation, organic and acquisitive growth and increasing profitability in the businesses he leads. This is an exciting time at OmniMax and I am looking forward to Harold taking our Americas business to the next level of performance," said Rick Brown, CEO.