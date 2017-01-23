Omnity.io Brings Deep Semantic Mapping to Scientific and Medical Document Discovery for PMWC 2017 Exhibition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Omnity.io (www.omnity.io), the leading next-generation research and discovery engine for knowledge workers, demonstrates its powerful deep semantic mapping technology for the medical community at the PMWC 2017 conference in Silicon Valley. Scientists and medical clinicians grapple with approximately 10,000 new scientific papers, clinical trials, and patents for drug research published on a daily basis.

Leveraging its unique technology backed by the National Science foundation, Omnity.io has built a massively scaleable solution to this information challenge. Omnity.io transcends document overload through automated, real-time synthesis and semantic comparison at massive document scale, rapidly revealing otherwise hidden connections between the potential effects of drug candidates impacting particular patient populations with specific genomic backgrounds.

Omnity.io's service can ingest information in more than 100 languages, and its essential databases for clinical trials and patent records are all available for free. Omnity.io serves enterprise customers including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as health care customers through rapid archive ingestion, allowing customers to quickly absorb, connect, and make searchable information archived within hundreds of millions of proprietary documents.

"Omnity.io's powerful and unique semantic mapping technology brings a massively scalable and rapid knowledge research capability to the medical community," said Brian Sager, CEO and co-founder of Omnity.io. "Here at Precision Medicine World Conference, we're illustrating the exact application of our innovative service to the industry and its specific function for knowledge workers and researchers in drug development."

Exhibiting at booth 4, Omnity.io's service will be available for live demonstration throughout the PMWC conference. Please visit http://omnity.io for a free subscription and acces to Omnity.io's deep information resources. For quotes and more information on data ingestion, AI-classification, and customized reports, please contact sales@Omnity.io.

Omnity.io offers a next-generation research and discovery engine, which enables users to discover otherwise hidden patterns of interconnectedness within and between knowledge domains. Omnity.io's semantic connectivity technology reveals unique insights that sharpen focus and drive innovation. CEO and co-founder Brian Sager is a serial entrepreneur who holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Stanford University, was a Whitney Fellow at Harvard and MIT, and has more than 120 patents issued or pending. More information about Omnity.io can be found at www.omnity.io.