Omnity.io Semantic Knowledge Engine Transforms Legal Document Discovery and Legal Research

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Omnity.io (www.omnity.io), the leading next-generation research and discovery engine for lawyers and other knowledge workers, brings its powerful semantic discovery technology to the Legaltech 2017 exhibition. Omnity.io's massive-scale document ingestion empowers law firms to instantly discover meaningful and often unexpected matches between a wide range of documents including case briefs, evidence, partner profiles and case law, rapidly interconnecting both internal and external knowledge sources together for maximum competitive advantage.

Omnity.io includes free access to a wealth of legal resources including issued and pending patents, U.S. case law, SEC filings, technical and scientific articles, and much more. Further, for its premium enterprise service, Omnity.io can securely ingest hundreds of thousands of source documents from groups within a law firm and make them internally searchable with its next-generation semantic discovery technology. Leveraging the power of semantic mapping, documents are matched to one another through deeply relevant meaning based upon their distributions of rare shared words.

"Omnity powers a next generation search and discovery mechanism for the legal industry," said Brian Sager, CEO & co-founder of Omnity.io. "The service completely transforms the research process to expedite many hours of manual document review and does so securely and privately, leveraging all the relevant data the customer ingests into its system while matching against public documents as well."

Leveraging its unique technology backed by the National Science foundation, Omnity.io has built a massively scaleable solution to this information challenge. Omnity.io's service can ingest information in more than 100 languages.

Exhibiting at booth 425, Omnity.io's service will be available for live demonstration throughout LegalTech 2017.

Omnity.io offers a next-generation research and discovery engine, which enables users to discover otherwise hidden patterns of interconnectedness within and between knowledge domains. Omnity.io's semantic connectivity technology reveals unique insights that sharpen focus and drive innovation. CEO and co-founder Brian Sager is a serial entrepreneur who holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University, was a Whitney Fellow at Harvard and MIT, and has more than 120 patents issued or pending. More information about Omnity.io can be found at www.omnity.io.

Teams within global and even national law firms are often challenged to identify expertise within the firm specific to individual cases, both in terms of previously handled cases that are similar and individual expertise related to a particular case. Omnity.io's ability to ingest entire documents, including partner and associate biographies, allows the research and discovery service to instantly uncover legal expertise based upon these biographies and documents, across an entire firm that includes thousands of attorneys. Once all of a firm's documents are ingested into Omnity.io, a legal team working on a case can simply drag into the service a key case document, such as a draft brief, filing by opposing council, etc., and Omnity.io will uncover the patterns of interconnectedness between the source document and all other documents ingested by the firm. In this way, a team working in Chicago, for example, might discover a similar case to the one on which they are working that was handled in the firm's Frankfurt or London office. As such Omnity.io not only can help a case team save time, the service can also identify expertise within the firm of which an individual case team may not be aware. At present, identifying such expertise within a large, national or global law firm is based upon personal networks and the institutional memory of the firm's employees.