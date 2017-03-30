Omron Electronic Components Adds to Growing Photomicrosensor Offerings

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - OMRON announces the release of new EE-SX3162/3163/3164 Photomicrosensors. This expansion of Omron's optical sensor lineup features the addition of 5 mm slot width connector type photomicrosensors. Easy screw mounting capabilities allow for the installation of the sensor anywhere inside an application without need for an additional PCB for sensor mounting. Omron offers this series of photomicrosensors with Photo-IC output type (Dark-on & Light-on), 3 types of mounting styles, and 2 power supply voltages (5V and 12V). For some specific applications a zener diode can be added on the output of the photomicrosensor to provide greater noise immunity (EE-SX3162-P1-Z and EE-SX4162-P1-Z only).

KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Expanded lineup of SMD - new 5mm slot width, 3 different mounting styles, and 2 different power supply voltages available.

- new 5mm slot width, 3 different mounting styles, and 2 different power supply voltages available. Models Available for Mounting on X, Y, and Z Axes - Models with connectors are available in the following mounting styles: Side, L-shaped, and Horizontal.

- Models with connectors are available in the following mounting styles: Side, L-shaped, and Horizontal. Easy Mounting Capabilities off of a PCB - With the various mounting styles, the photomicrosensor does not have to be mounted on a PCB board. This can contribute to smaller PCB and cheaper production costs.

These sensors can be used in but are not limited to passage detection, positioning detection, and door open/close detection. Applications include ATM Machines, Vending Machines, Slot Machines, or Security Systems.

LITERATURE SUPPORT:

Visit HERE for EE-SX3162/-3163 /-3164 and -4162/-4163/-4164 datasheet

About Omron Electronic Components

For over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, medical, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134631/Images/ee-sx3162-d7569810cabba0a7922557c70adc63df.jpg