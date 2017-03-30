Omron Electronic Components Announces New Digital Gas Flow Sensors

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - OMRON announces the release of the new D6F-A7D/-AB71D Digital Gas Mass Flow Sensor.

Omron's MEMS technology operates by measuring temperature distribution to provide highly accurate results. The digital output of the new D6F grants precise measurement for applications with demanding accuracy specifications. Available in four different models the D6F-A7D/-AB71D can measure gas flow up to 70 Standard Liters per Minute (SLPM).

In comparison to analog flow sensors, digital models have decreased error ranges on the output voltage at varying ambient temperatures. Despite the addition of a digital output for the D6F-A7D/-AB71D, features specific to Omron's D6F family are kept the same such as the inlet screens which assist in creating a smooth gas flow though the sensor. This allows for accurate output voltage values and capability to mount the sensor right after a 90° turn unlike other traditional air flow sensors that required long straight tubing before the sensor.

KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Increased Accuracy - Linearization of the output voltage characteristics aids in differentiating of similar output voltages at high flow rates.

TARGET APPLICATIONS:

Combustion Control Systems

Fuel Cell Control

Furnace and HVAC Control Systems

CPAP Machines

Oxygen Concentrators

