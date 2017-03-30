Omron Electronic Components Announces Release of New Switches to its Lineup

SOURCE: Omron Electronic Components LLC
March 30, 2017 18:42 ET
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL --(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - OMRON announces the release of the new D2AW Sealed Ultra Subminiature Basic Switch.
KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:
TARGET APPLICATIONS:
LITERATURE SUPPORT:
For more information, please visit our website at components.omron.com.
About Omron Electronic ComponentsFor over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, medical, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network.
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134627/Images/D2AW_group-1e172c4da920b193a37b74438b7b642d.jpg
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Omron's New D2AW Sealed Ultra Subminiature Basic Switch
View Image