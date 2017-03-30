Omron Electronic Components Announces Release of New Switches to its Lineup

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL --(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - OMRON announces the release of the new D2AW Sealed Ultra Subminiature Basic Switch.

KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Sliding contacts are able to wipe clean contact contamination

Offers almost silent operation

High-performance insulation resistance by unique contact structure

Long stroke slide contact for reliable ON/OFF action

Compact and rugged design is sealed to IP67 standards

TARGET APPLICATIONS:

Automation devices such as door latches and automatic shifters

Home appliance devices used in wet applications

LITERATURE SUPPORT:

The D2AW datasheet is attached or visit online here.

For more information, please visit our website at components.omron.com.

About Omron Electronic Components

For over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, medical, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network.

