Omron Electronic Components Announces the Release of New Switches to its Lineup

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Omron Electronic Components is pleased to announce new switches to its SS and V lines.

First, the SS-3FP/SS-5F Subminiature Basic Switch is an addition that features a 1mm contact gap. The switches comply with the IEC standard for insulation distance required in secondary circuits of interlocks.

This switch can be used in a variety of applications such as door interlocks and secondary interlock systems for office equipment and security devices, among many others.

Omron's other new switch, an addition to the V series, is the V-21-1C6(IN) Miniature Basic Switch. This expansion of Omron's switch lineup features the addition of a miniature basic switch for DC load applications. This model comes with indium contacts that have excellent heat characteristics to allow for DC load ratings.

This switch can be used in various applications such as home appliances, vending machines, small devices or door interlock systems powered by DC batteries.

For more information, please visit our website at components.omron.com.

About Omron Electronic Components

