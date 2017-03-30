Omron Electronic Components Expands G7L PCB Power Relay Family

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - OMRON is pleased to announce the release of new Compact Size G7L Relay capable of switching or breaking loads of 1000VDC.

Omron is expanding the product line of its Power Relays under the G7L product family through the introduction of new G7L-X type; featuring compact size and 1000VDC breaking capability.

The G7L-X was developed for use in Photovoltaic Power Generation Systems and it is ideal for applications such as Rapid Shutdown Box for Emergency breaking of DC circuit within a photovoltaic system.

KEY FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Features Benefits Rated load for G7L-X: 25A at 600 VDC / 25A at 1,000 VDC High Switching Capabilities Rated load for G7L-X-L: 20A at 600 VDC / 20A at 1,000 VDC Two poles wired in series Capability of breaking or switching 600 to 1,000 VDC Designed for safety with 6.0-mm contact gap (two-pole series wiring) Complies with solar inverter safety standards (UL and NEC) Compact design, 52.5 × 35.5 × 41.0 mm Offers space saving compared to its counterparts UL and VDE certification

TARGET APPLICATIONS:

Photovoltaic Power Systems, PV Inverters, Rapid Shutdown Box, and many more!

LITERATURE SUPPORT:

Datasheet here

About Omron Electronic Components

For over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, medical, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134633/Images/G7L-X-e53e8f045d1789f387f23bbf5fe34ac4.jpg