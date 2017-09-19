OMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Hires Security Veteran Mark McCourt

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - On the Move Systems ( OTC PINK : OMVS) is pleased to announce that it has brought on Mark McCourt who was previously Vice President Enterprise Security Services at Allied Universal, the largest security company in North America. McCourt, a seasoned industry veteran, will have the title of Strategic Advisor at RAD and will focus on spearheading relationships and driving strong partnerships across the guarding services and technology ecosystem while also expanding RAD's footprint within a company's operational infrastructure. McCourt brings extensive experience building strategic corporate alliances that help companies maximize their return on investment. In previous roles with Allied Universal, McCourt spearheaded processes that increased profitability and revenue growth in highly competitive market segments.

"RAD is clearly the technology leader in artificial intelligence, and there is a significant opportunity to build sustainable, high-growth initiatives in key markets, even beyond security," said McCourt. "I'm excited to work with a company like RAD that is challenging the industry to expand beyond traditional tactics and embrace emerging technologies to propel new levels of efficiencies."

"Mark's experience with technology companies and his strong industry relationships are significant assets to RAD," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "We are very pleased to add him to our growing team of seasoned experts as we continue to attract important key talent to join the company."

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

