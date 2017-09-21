OMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Partners With Large Dealer Network To Deliver Security Guard Robots

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - On the Move Systems ( OTC PINK : OMVS) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com) is pleased to announce its plans to offer its security guard robotics solution through the integrator channel.

By leveraging the power of the integrator network, RAD will expand the geographic reach of the innovative S5 Security Guard Robot while allowing members to gain access to the emerging security guard robot market.

"In working with the integrator channel, RAD is expanding its sales network beyond our guarding company partnerships allowing more customers to gain access to technologies that transform security operations," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO, RAD. "We look forward to enabling integrators to help their customers enhance safety while also delivering the services and support integration firms require to ensure long-term success with emerging technologies."

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date, RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end-user corporations.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

