OMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Partners with PSA Network to Deliver Security Guard Robot to a Wider Network

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - On the Move Systems ( OTC PINK : OMVS) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com) will make its S5 Security Guard Robot available to members of PSA Security Network, the world's largest systems integrator cooperative made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual integration firms in North America.

PSA Security Network encompasses more than 400 branch locations, employing more than 7,500 industry professionals, with more than $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations. By leveraging the power of the PSA Security Network, RAD will expand the geographic reach of the innovative S5 Security Guard Robot solution while allowing PSA members to gain access to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence market.

"Robotics is the wave of the future, and PSA strives to be a leader in the delivery of cutting-edge technologies," said Bill Bozeman, President and CEO, PSA. "RAD enables PSA integrators to deliver advanced solutions that streamline efficiency, are cost effective and strengthen overall security. We are excited to have the opportunity to add RAD to our rich portfolio of technology partners."

RAD robotics redefines the security services market, allowing organizations to augment the value of traditional manned guarding services with high-tech robotics. Through the incorporation of advanced analytics and strategic technology integrations, the artificial intelligence solutions created by RAD accelerate deep learning, automate the security patrol process and build situational awareness for leaders and first responders in the event of an incident.

"We're excited to offer our robotic solution through another channel as part of PSA's expansive integrator network, allowing us to expand our market reach and educate more end users on how these solutions can solve today's most complex security problems," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "PSA members will now have the ability to not only offer a cutting-edge technology to their customers, but also add additional revenue to their business through our robots-as-a-service model."

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

