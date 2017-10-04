OMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Prepares Two Robots For Deployment

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - On the Move Systems ( OTC PINK : OMVS) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD www.roboticassistancedevices.com) has its first two autonomous security robots being prepared for deployment this month to its first client under RAD's long term robot-as-a-service model as per the guidance press release issued on September 14th. "We are very happy to be preparing our robots for deployment to our first client as we move towards reaching our deployment targets," said Steve Reinharz, president and CEO of RAD. "And we are seeing strong demand for our automation security solutions from the marketplace both at the end user and the distributor level."

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com

