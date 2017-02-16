The AVID PR™ name better reflects the firm's creativity, passion and aggressive media and influencer relations execution for tech startups and emerging businesses.

CHANTILLY, VA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Agile Public Relations, a leading public relations firm supporting technology startups announced today it is rebranding to become AVID Public Relations™. As it celebrates its fourth anniversary, the new name better reflects the firm's culture and service approach -- delivering the creativity and passion coupled with an aggressive execution that help tech startups and emerging businesses build credibility and thought leadership.

"We are proud to celebrate our fourth year in operation, taking large agency best practices and combining them with innovative concepts, found only in boutiques, to help young technology companies achieve influence through industry thought leadership," said Ed Schauweker, CEO and principal of AVID Public Relations. "When we started this firm four years ago, we felt that in addition to our pricing model, we offered our clients the best value by providing global agency best-practices, instituted in a nimble manner. For example, we were one of the first to incorporate influencer relations into all aspects of our client work. What we have learned is that being nimble is a table stake. To distinguish ourselves, thrive and deliver the best value for clients -- we need to constantly offer the most creative, passionate and aggressive media and influencer relations execution available. The AVID PR branding is a much better representation of our firm's goals and culture."

AVID PR™, helps its clients become industry thought leaders by engaging the key industry influencers that will change the way their organization -- and their competitors -- are measured and perceived. This tight integration of industry influencers into media relations and social media campaigns generates powerful business networks for its clients.

AVID Public Relations works with a spectrum of B2B and B2C industry influencers, developing a unique and tailored mix -- for each technology startup or emerging business client -- that generates the highest possible return-on-investment. Its specialists identify, connect with and successfully engage an evolving group of key individuals that affect consumers' and decision makers' perceptions and behaviors. Influencers include academics, industry association executives, think tanks, NGOs, consumer advocates and industry analysts, among many others.

