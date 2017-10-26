On Heels of Percept Launch, EarlySense Creates Unprecedented Fertility Program with Physicians

"3 for 3 for 3" digital health-based plan to be unveiled with new research findings at the upcoming ASRM Conference

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free health monitoring solutions, is building upon its clinically-proven health technology and expertise with the introduction of two renowned physicians, Dr. Zev Rosenwaks and Dr. Ariel Hourvitz, to its advisory board and the launch of "3 for 3 for 3," its physician/patient-feedback program. The advisory board is dedicated to helping EarlySense continue to innovate and improve its digital health technologies, including recently launched Percept, the world's first contact-free fertility monitor, as well as other consumer and healthcare professional offerings.

Dr. Rosenwaks is a distinguished physician, fertility researcher, lecturer and thought leader within the medical community. He is the Director and Physician-in-Chief at The Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine in New York City. He has contributed tremendously to the world of reproductive medicine by publishing hundreds of peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and textbooks. He is the recipient of the prestigious Maurice R. Greenberg Distinguished Service Award, Weill Cornell Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital's highest honor. EarlySense will benefit greatly from Dr. Rosenwaks' experience in reproductive medicine, as the advisory board helps EarlySense continue on its quest to provide consumers with technology trusted by doctors and hospitals.

"I'm pleased to serve as a member of EarlySense's advisory board, and I believe that we can strive to provide clinically proven solutions to help women achieve their fertility goals," said Dr. Rosenwaks. "I believe that the link between stress, sleep, and fertility is a vital area for investigation, and I am looking forward to working with EarlySense to innovate its technology."

Dr. Hourvitz is the Director of the Reproduction Lab at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, and brings years of fertility expertise and insights to the advisory board. Dr. Hourvitz is also associate professor at the Sackler School of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University, Israel and has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles in international journals and books. Dr. Hourvitz has a history of providing counsel to EarlySense's research and development team, as he oversaw the clinical study that validated the technology behind Percept. Dr. Hourvitz, the principle investigator in this study, will present the results at the upcoming American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Results from the study, which analyzed over 300 monthly cycles, show that Percept can provide women with an accurate prediction of up to two more fertile days a month compared to commonly-used calendar methods. On Oct. 30, he will present "Determination of the Ovulation Time: Characterization and Evaluation of Hormone Levels Prediction Value" from 7:00 - 8:45 am CT, and on Oct. 31, he will present "A Novel Contact-Free Sensor for the Prediction of Ovulation and Fertile Window" from 7:00 - 8:45 am CT.

"I've devoted my career to the study of fertility and reproductive health, and it is extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to guide and counsel EarlySense, a company committed to providing women with evidence-based health monitoring technology that helps them take personal control of their health," said Dr. Hourvitz. "I look forward to sitting on the advisory board and playing a role in the future of women's health technology."

In conjunction with adding Dr. Rosenwaks and Dr. Hourvitz to its advisory board, EarlySense is proud to unveil its pilot "3 for 3 for 3" program at the ASRM conference. This initiative reinforces EarlySense's commitment to collaborating with physicians, as it allows obstetricians and gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, and IVF managers to offer three Percept sensors to three of their patients for three months. Over those three months, both the physicians and patients will respond to questionnaires on Percept, and physicians will also participate in a debriefing interview at the conclusion of the three-month trial.

Through this program, EarlySense aims to help hundreds of women on their journey to conceive, enable physicians and fertility professionals to better treat patients, and gather valuable feedback that will influence the future of medical monitoring technology. EarlySense encourages physicians and other individuals interested in participating in the "3 for 3 for 3" program to stop by the EarlySense booth (#602) at the ASRM conference on Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, or contact EarlySense for more information.

EarlySense is backed by the guidance and counsel of the world's leading physicians, and is the first company to bring this type of clinically-validated technology to the women's fertility tracking market. Percept is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device to accurately track women's fertility. Percept retails for $199 and is available for purchase onwww.earlysense.com/percept and Amazon.

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense offers clinically-proven technology to consumers with EarlySense® Live™ and Percept™. EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices. EarlySense® Percept™ is the first clinically-proven monitor for fertility and period tracking. It accurately tracks internal body signals and assists couples who are trying to conceive.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com, www.earlysense.com/live and www.earlysense.com/percept.

