On4 Communications Announces Over $1,000,000 in New Revenue Contracts and Participation at the Dubai International Motor Show

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - On4 Communications ( OTC : ONCI) today announced it has signed $1,020,000 in new revenue contracts, and participation in the Dubai International Motor Show.

CEO Steve Berman states, "We are pleased to announce that we have signed a contract with a 7 dealer West Texas auto group with brands including Jeep, Dodge Trucks, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Chevy and Hyundai. Each dealership will take 35 units a month at $200 each for $49,000 per month and a total of $588,000 per year. We have also signed a contract with a 6 Dealer South Florida Auto group with brands including Toyota, Nissan, Acura, Kia, Jeep and Hyundai. Each dealership will take 30 units per month at $200 per unit for $36,000 per month and $432,000 per year. Delivery will be mid December 2017.

"We are also pleased to announce that we have been invited to participate in the Dubai International Motor Show from November 14 to November 18 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As of Today we have set up Meetings with 3 International Insurance Groups, a large after Market Warranty Group, 2 International Auto Manufactures and a large FNI after Market group. We will be presenting bSafeMobile and bFoundMobile. I will be travelling to Dubai on Nov 13 and returning to NYC on November 19th. The Dubai International Motor Show is attended by every big Insurance Carrier, Auto Manufacturer, Extended Warranty Group and all the big after market industry providers in the world. This is truly an International Affair."

"As I have stated before we are in the perfect storm of the business cycle as our brands get more and more recognition. Updates on all deals and new revenue contracts to come shortly," Berman Concludes.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and Iphones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.