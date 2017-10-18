On4 Communications Announces Second Meeting With QVC and Pilot Order With a Large Middle Eastern Taxi Company

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - On4 Communications, Inc. ( OTC : ONCI) today announced it has secured a second meeting with QVC and signed a Pilot order with a large Middle Eastern Taxi Fleet.

CEO Steve Berman states, "I will be traveling to Westchester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 for a second meeting with QVC. They already have tested units and we are negotiating a price for 10,000 or more a year."

"We are also excited to announce that we have signed Gunther Motors with brands including VW, 2 dealerships, Mazda and Kia. They have taken a total of 90 units per month at $200 for $18,000 per month and a total $216,000 per year. Gunther is one of the largest VW dealers in the country. We are able to announce the name Gunther Motors as the connection was made by one of our shareholders."

"We are also pleased to announce that we have a pilot program with a large Middle Eastern Taxi Fleet with over 10,000 taxis throughout 4 different countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Egypt. They have ordered 500 units at $200 ea for a total of $100,000. I will be meeting with the company in Dubai at the Auto Show to negotiate pricing on the remainder of the fleet. We are talking about not only Bsafe Mobile but Bfound Mobile as well."

"We are pleased to announce the removal of $1.8M in Long Term Debt. We settled this debt for 33 cents on the dollar. Our move to Colorado will show no long-term debt on our books. This was the last important step in our debt removal plan. Our increased revenues have all been reinvested in the company to be able to grow as fast as we have been. The reason this was so important to accomplish was the interest on the debt was a huge burden to our operations."

"We are also pleased to announce that we have set up 3 additional meetings at the Dubai Auto Show with very large international companies with over 5000 vehicles each in their fleets. This brings our total to total to 9 potentially large international opportunities from the auto show."

"We are also proud to announce that we will be starting our targeted Facebook campaign with Fly Communications to begin next week. We are expecting to drive a lot of traffic to our Bsafe Mobile website."

"The reason why I have not posted the engagement letter with our accountant is because of changes our SEC consul advised. As soon as we get this done I will post it on Twitter."

"Additional revenue contracts and more updates shortly," CEO Steve Berman concludes

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing, a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and iPhones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," \"believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.