On4 Communications Has Reduced the OS and AS by 1.4 Billion Shares

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - On4 Communications ( OTC : ONCI) is proud to announce the reduction of the Outstanding and Authorized shares by 1.4 billion each. The new share structure will be reflected in the next quarter financial report due December 15. CEO Steve Berman states, "This reduction in shares has been a long time coming and current dialogue with FINRA has given us the confidence to proceed with this important step at this time."

On4 is also pleased to announce the hiring of Peter Einstein. Peter is currently based in Serbia and will be running international sales. Peter has held numerous positions in the communications industry including President/CEO, Showtime Arabia; President, MTV Networks Europe; Chairman, Eclipse Media Group and Deputy CEO Rotana Media Group. "Peter brings a wealth of experience and contacts in Europe and the Middle East," adds Berman.

On4 Communications is also pleased to announce it has signed a contract with a 4 dealer Toyota Group in the NY tri-state area: one dealer in NY, one in NJ and 2 in CT. We will deliver units on October 1st. Each dealer will take 50 unites starting in NY and rolling out to NJ and CT in November. Units are $200.00 each for a total of $40,000 a month and $480,000 a year.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and iPhones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

