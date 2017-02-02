OncBioMune Announces Cancer Vaccine Poster Presentation at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's abstract illustrating research on its novel therapeutic cancer vaccine, has been accepted for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C.

The technology being presented at AACR serves as the foundation for ProscaVax, the Company's novel therapeutic cancer vaccine currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial funded in part by the Department of Defense, with a Phase 2 trial planned at a prominent cancer research university in the Northeast U.S. and a Phase 2/3 nearing enrollment in Mexico through a Joint Venture with the Company's acquisition target Vitel Laboratorios S.A. de C.V.

Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune, will be presenting the abstract titled, "Inhibition of 4T1 mammary tumor growth in BALB/c mice by subcutaneous and intraperitoneal injection of a 4T1 whole cell vaccine containing IL-2 and GM-CSF as adjuvants" as part of the Immunology Session at AACR on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Halls A-C, Poster Section 28.

"We are delighted to once again be attending one of the world's leading oncology meetings to present information on ProscaVax and network with peers," commented Dr. Jonathan Head. "Our poster this year provides compelling evidence about the therapeutic benefit of our vaccine technology in slowing tumor growth in a mouse model of breast cancer and demonstrates the scalability of our platform to address different cancer lines."

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax™ is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

