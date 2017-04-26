OncBioMune, AqVida Partner for Commercializing Cancer and Other Generic Drugs in Mexico

Companies Negotiating Joint Venture for Clinical Development of ProscaVax for Prostate Cancer in Europe

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, today announces an exclusive distribution and licensing agreement between OncBioMune and AqVida GmbH ("AqVida"), a Germany-based FDF manufacturer specializing in the development, registration, manufacturing and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products, with an emphasis on the field of cancer therapy from their state-of-the-art facility in Dassow, Germany.

As agreed upon, AqVida is granting OncBioMune the rights to several oncology and other generic pharmaceuticals in their portfolio, including imatinib, docetaxel and azathioprine to name a few, for commercialization in the Mexican markets. AqVida has commericialized these products for sale in the European markets. AqVida will support OncBioMune's efforts through providing all requisite documentation for seeking marketing approval in Mexico and manufacturing the products at their GMP-certified facility in Germany.

Additionally, OncBioMune and AqVida are conducting negotiations regarding expanding the exclusive licensing agreement to cover commercialization in the Mexican markets the complete AqVida portfolio of medicines, including several used for treating the most common types of cancer.

Furthermore, AqVida has expressed interest in being involved in the development of ProscaVax, OncBioMune's novel therapeutic cancer vaccine currently undergoing clinical research as a new treatment for prostate cancer. The two companies are contemplating a joint venture in which AqVida would be integral in the clinical development of ProscaVax in Europe, including leading the initiation of clinical studies and manufacturing ProscaVax for use within the highly regulated E.U. market.

"This is another incredible step in our growth as we aim to build an international footprint and become a leading name in generic drugs in Mexico," commented Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. "AqVida has a strong presence in Europe and in the oncology space, giving us another high quality partner with deep experience in bringing new drugs to market globally. The relationship with AqVida will allow us to commercialize the products at competitive prices, which we believe will result in capturing a meaningful market share across the board."

"As successful as our generics are throughout Europe, there is a large, untapped market in Mexico for which OncBioMune is an ideal partner to capitalize with its extensive distribution network and experience with the regulatory pathway," said Wolfgang Heinze, CEO at AqVida. "We further see many other synergies between our companies for leveraging resources to introduce our other generics to Mexico and Latin America and to develop ProscaVax for the vast European markets. Approximately 400,000 new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed each year in Europe and over 92,000 lives are lost annually to the disease. Radical prostatectomy remains a leading therapy and we are of the opinion that a safe and effective new treatment would be warmly welcomed across the entire union. We'd like to be a part of developing such a therapy."

Sign up for OncBioMune email alerts at: http://oncbiomune.com/email-alerts/.

About AqVida GmbH

AqVida is a German oncology FDF manufacturer that is fully dedicated and specialized in the development, registration, manufacturing and distribution of finished dosage forms mainly for the oncology sector. It has developed a portfolio of medicines for treating the most common types of cancer. AqVida's expertise in generic oncology products has made the company a leading partner in the pharmaceutical industry. AqVida works alongside some of the leading names in the oncology sector. In co-operation with its partners, AqVida has achieved substantial development and growth with its oncology portfolio. AqVida is a pharmaceutical company with an impressive track record in fulfilling all client requirements from API sourcing through to EU market release for finished products. Teams of experts in development, regulatory affairs, patent issues and laboratory work bring skills and knowledge together to achieve optimum results for customers. AqVida complies with all German and EU legal requirements for the pharmaceutical industry and is GMP certified by the German Health Authorities. As a European organization, AqVida has the knowledge and resources to provide regulatory support to meet the requirements of the complex and highly regulated EU market.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax™ is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.