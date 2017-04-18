OncBioMune Prepares Submission Seeking Marketing Approval for Anti-D Immunoglobulin in Mexico

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, is pleased to announce the upcoming submission of the Anti-D immunoglobulin product marketed as KamRho® by Kamada and licensed by OncBioMune for the Mexican market. Documentation is being finalized with submission to COFEPRIS, Mexico's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, expected by the end of the month. Anti-D immunoglobulin is listed on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system.

KamRho® is a sterile non-pyrogenic aqueous solution, containing 150 μg/mL of immune globulin anti-D administered intravenously. It is indicated for the suppression of Rh immunization in non-sensitized Rho (D) negative women delivering an Rho positive baby, or when the baby's Rh type is unknown. It is also indicated for suppression of Rh immunization after spontaneous or induced abortions, threatened abortion associated with maternal bleeding, amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling, ruptured tubal pregnancy, and significant abdominal trauma.

Amongst other things, Anti-D immunoglobulin is a treatment used to prevent Rhesus Disease, a disease caused by a specific mix of blood types between an unborn baby and the pregnant mother. The anti-D immunoglobulin neutralizes any RhD positive antigens that may have entered the mother's blood during pregnancy. Injections are often required during and following birth.

"The submission to COFEPRIS is a great milestone for us in our initiatives to commercialize new products in Mexico on a regular basis that can represent substantial revenue streams. The submission in the coming weeks keeps us on track to anticipate regulatory approval during the fourth quarter and immediate sales in 2018," commented Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. "In the spirit to further expand our relationship with Kamada, a trip to Israel is being planned for early in May to meet with Kamada leadership to discuss the additional licensing agreements as well as extending territorial rights throughout Central and Latin America correspondingly."

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax™ is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

