BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, is pleased to inform shareholders that sales in Mexico of the Company's licensed products, Bekunis® for constipation and Cirkused® for stress, exceeded projections during the first six months on the market.

Sales from September 16, 2016 to February 16, 2017 were approximately US$330,000, exceeding projections for US$125,000 initially forecast for the first six months at product launch during the third quarter last year. The Company anticipates that sales efforts will continue to accelerate and anticipates combined sales in the range of US$750,000 to US$850,000 for the products in 2017.

Management is actively working on bringing more products to the Mexican markets during 2017. While several are going through the regulatory process, it is expected that Aagaard® Propolis, an over-the-counter product for supporting overall health licensed from Germany-based Roha Arnzemittel GmbH, will be the next product commercialized by the Company.

"We are very excited by the initial sales of Bekunis and Cirkused and the fact that they handily exceeded our expectations subsequent to launch, an often challenging time to capture market," commented Manuel Cosme Odabachian, OncBioMune's General Manager of Global Operations. "I believe that if we can achieve our goal of commercializing Aagaard® Propolis early in the third quarter that we have an opportunity to exceed US$1.0 million in total sales this year while maintaining strong margins. I am confident that we are going to become a leading pharma throughout Central and South America with our aggressive marketing and licensing strategy that will backstop our clinical work with ProscaVax in Mexico and the United States."

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax® is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.