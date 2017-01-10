OncBioMune Submitting Clinical Trial of World's First Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Vaccine to The Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) at the National Cancer Institute

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, is pleased to inform shareholders of a productive meeting with Glenn J. Bubley, M.D. and scientists from the host hospital regarding the Company's upcoming Phase 2 trial of ProscaVax for prostate cancer. Dr. Bubley, Associate Professor, Medicine Harvard Medical School and Director, Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, has agreed to serve as the trial's Principal Investigator.

In December, Dr. Bubley and OncBioMune agreed upon the protocol for the mid-stage study, which will evaluate ProscaVax, OncBioMune's novel therapeutic cancer vaccine, in patients at disease presentation that have not undergone any other therapy. Per the planned protocol, prostate cancer patients will receive ProscaVax during active surveillance and results will be compared to prostate cancer patients not receiving ProscaVax during active surveillance.

Dr. Bubley has advised OncBioMune that the study is a prime candidate for submission to the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) at the National Cancer Institute. CTEP coordinates the clinical therapeutics development program of the Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis (DCTD) by reviewing clinical trials and evaluating their merits for collaboration and funding. OncBioMune is in the process of preparing documentation for submission and consideration by CTEP.

"We are very encouraged by Dr. Bubley's suggestion that we take the concept and trial of ProscaVax to CTEP, as it certainly speaks to his confidence in ProscaVax and the valuable potential of the vaccine to meet a large area of unmet medical need in early-stage prostate cancer. Given that there are no drugs approved for prostate cancer at disease presentation, ProscaVax could be of great interest to CTEP," commented Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. "CTEP is a peer-review program that requires a small amount of time and resources on our behalf to potentially help fund and accelerate patient enrolment in our clinical trial. This could be not only a tremendous monetary benefit to our company, but also very advantageous moving forward to have the continued support of government agencies to develop the world's first prostate cancer treatment that is efficacious and free of side effects compared to current therapies."

Sign up for OncBioMune email alerts at: http://oncbiomune.com/email-alerts/.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax® is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.