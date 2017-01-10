OncoTAb Presentation to Highlight Results of Study on a Blood-Test Based Multi-Modal Screening Strategy for Early Breast Cancer Detection at Biotech Showcase Conference

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - OncoTAb, Inc., a University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) spin-out company, will present the results of a recent blinded study of its blood test for breast cancer at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference. The results indicate that its test, the Agkura™ Personal Score, prompts physicians to order ultrasounds up to two years before diagnosis by mammography. The presentation will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in Room 1.

This multi-modal approach for early breast-cancer detection is targeted for women with dense breast tissue, whose cancers are frequently missed by mammography. Approximately 50% of women in the U.S. aged 40-74 have dense breast tissue. The findings of a 2011 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute indicate that greater mammographic density is associated with more aggressive forms of breast cancer.

"Mammograms of dense breast tissue present a significant challenge to physicians trying to visually identify a tumor in its early stages, which is crucial to maximizing a patient's chance of survival," said Pinku Mukherjee, OncoTAb Co-founder & Chief Science Officer, and Chair of Biological Sciences at UNCC. "By combining the foundation of cancer immunology with our genetically engineered and tumor-specific antibody, the Agkura™ Personal Score has the very real potential to make the life-saving early detection of breast cancer a reality for women with dense breast tissue."

"Conference attendees' response to this multi-modal strategy has thus far been very positive," said OncoTAb CEO Rahul Puri. "As breast cancer rates continue rising at a rapid pace, there is a strong interest in emerging markets for cost-effective screening solutions like our Agkura™ Personal Score, which we are confident can help doctors save lives."

