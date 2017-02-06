One Identity Extends Top-Rated Active Roles Solution to Azure Active Directory, Driving Essential Efficiency and Security into Hybrid Environments

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) -

New Active Roles release conquers the biggest challenges organizations face in securing and managing on-premises and cloud-based Active Directory environments

Single console extends market-leading capabilities of Active Roles, enabling granular security and streamlined administration for Microsoft cloud infrastructure and productivity applications, including Office 365

Organizations slash administration time and reduce risk by breaking free of costly manual processes and limited native management tools across both environments

One Identity, a recognized leader in identity and access management, today announced a new Active Roles version that extends best-in-class features to conquer the security and management challenges organizations face as they grapple with the complexities of hybrid Active Directory (AD) environments. With thousands of users already leveraging Active Roles to manage on-premises Active Directory, Active Roles 7.1 delivers a single management console, purpose-built to help organizations overcome the time-consuming burden and functional gaps often presented by disparate and limited native tools for the hybrid AD/Azure Active Directory environment.

Currently, nearly 90 percent of organizations worldwide rely on Microsoft's Active Directory to authenticate and authorize users on their networks, translating into 500 million organizations, globally.1 Yet while Microsoft's launch of the cloud-based Azure Active Directory (AAD) has fueled steady growth in enterprise cloud adoption, many organizations face significant challenges in efficiently managing the security and administration of their quickly growing hybrid environments. Organizations require a solution that addresses these issues in on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid Active Directory ecosystems.

"The steadily rising appetite for cloud-based productivity tools like Microsoft Office 365 and Exchange Online has driven quick adoption of Microsoft's AAD -- yet many adopting the cloud still, by necessity, have their feet firmly planted in on-premises environments, leading to vast inconsistencies in administrative processes and security execution," said John Milburn, president and general manager of One Identity. "Coupled with the shortcomings of native and other third-party solutions, the rise of these hybrid AD/AAD environments has led to millions of enterprises struggling with dangerous gaps in security and crippling inefficiencies. With our release of Active Roles 7.1, One Identity now empowers organizations with precise, unified and consistent administration and security for both AD and AAD from a single point of management, enabling enterprises to embrace cloud adoption without sacrificing security."

A Single Source of Security, Automation and Management

Offering a unified, single product for management of hybrid AD environments, Active Roles 7.1 extends the existing robust capabilities of Active Roles, currently used by thousands of enterprises worldwide, to AAD in a hybrid environment. Key new features of this version include:

Admin delegation: Fills the glaring gap caused by the lack of privileged account management in native AD and AAD management tools and eliminates risk by granting AD and AAD admins only the rights necessary to fulfill their jobs.

Fills the glaring gap caused by the lack of privileged account management in native AD and AAD management tools and eliminates risk by granting AD and AAD admins only the rights necessary to fulfill their jobs. Provisioning automation: Ensures the consistency of all provisioning/de-provisioning tasks (including group memberships) across both on-premises AD and AAD (and all associated applications such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Office 365, SharePoint, SharePoint Online, etc.) through available templated workflows, eliminating error-prone redundancies, inefficiencies and incidents of human error.

Ensures the consistency of all provisioning/de-provisioning tasks (including group memberships) across both on-premises AD and AAD (and all associated applications such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Office 365, SharePoint, SharePoint Online, etc.) through available templated workflows, eliminating error-prone redundancies, inefficiencies and incidents of human error. Comprehensive auditing: Facilitates compliance with audit trails of administrative rights and all activities performed with those rights across on-premises AD and AAD in the hybrid environment.

Bridging a Critical Gap in the Market

"Active Directory is a staple in any organization, and with the increase in adoption of Azure Active Directory, as well as a targeted focus on digital transformation, we're seeing a concentrated effort around preparing an environment for migration and effectively administering the hybrid environment going forward. As such, a single console that serves as the epicenter of control and security for AD and AAD is necessary," said Tim Eichmann, head of infrastructure and cloud services at Core Technology Systems, Ltd. "Time and again, One Identity continues to be a trusted partner, and Active Roles proves itself as a critical tool in providing us with the solutions needed to better manage and secure our customer organizations' infrastructure."

One Identity Active Roles 7.1 is available immediately worldwide.

One Identity, a business operating under Quest Software, helps organizations solve their identity and access management (IAM) challenges by offering a comprehensive portfolio comprised of future-ready, business-centric, modular and integrated solutions that deliver superior identity governance, access management, privileged management and identity as a service. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

