One-of-a-Kind Chinese New Year Gifts From McWilliam's Wines

Australian family winemakers McWilliam's are bringing joy and prosperity to the New Year in Hong Kong with an extra special gifting opportunity that lets every shopper personalise their pour

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - This Chinese New Year, Hong Kong shoppers need look no further for a unique and beautiful gift that friends and family will adore! Because the New Year is a time for delectable festivities and heart-warming moments with the whole family, sixth generation family winemakers McWilliam's are launching a first-to-Hong Kong CNY gifting promotion featuring quality McWilliam's wine and personalised wine labels that promise to bring auspicious wishes and smiles to all your loved ones at CNY -- a gift from the McWilliam's family to yours.

To fill this season's New Year celebrations with joy and blessings, McWilliam's is continuing its history of innovation to introduce a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Hong Kong shoppers to create their very own personalised McWilliam's wine label. Anyone searching for a unique and beautiful CNY gift can simply take a snapshot in the McWilliam's photobooth and receive a personalised wine label featuring their portrait, a CNY greeting and beautiful New Year touches that offer wishes of fortune to all. From the memorable label on the bottle to the award-winning McWilliam's wine inside, it's the perfect gift to usher in the Year of the Rooster, heralding good luck and prosperous relationships.

Everyone in Hong Kong is invited to celebrate CNY with McWilliam's and give this bespoke gift that's bursting with happiness and prosperity. To create a personalised McWilliam's wine label, simply visit a participating Park N Shop grocery store -- including Park N Shop, International, TASTE, Fusion, Gourmet, Great, and SU-PA-DE-PA stores -- and purchase two bottles of any McWilliam's Hanwood Estate or JJ McWilliam wines, starting 1 January, 2017. Then, swing by the McWilliam's photobooth inside Olympian City 2's flagship TASTE supermarket between today till 26 January -- to snap your pic and receive your very own CNY photo label. In no time at all, you'll have a beautiful, exceptional value, completely unique gift that friends and family will cherish.

No matter which McWilliam's wine you choose, you'll get award-winning quality to complement a full range of Chinese New Year dishes. McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Shiraz is a vibrant red with generous stewed fruit flavours that pair perfectly with rich and savoury crispy duck pancakes. Sweet snacks are a must at Chinese New Year, and candies, puddings and sticky rice cake match beautifully with the soft and subtle palate of JJ McWilliam Cabernet Merlot. For an all-around easy pairing choice, McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Riesling is a fresh white wine with a clean, crisp finish that will bring out the subtle flavours of whole steamed fish and other seafood classics. There are many more McWilliam's choices to suit every taste at this year's CNY banquet and you can find full wine descriptions, redemption mechanics and promotion details in the accompanying appendix.

Each bottle of McWilliam's emphasises freshness and simplicity, from vine to table. McWilliam's is one of Australia's most-awarded wines, taking accolades from renowned wine critics and shows. The brand portfolio earned 10 trophies and 176 medals in 2016 alone, and most recently, McWilliam's was granted the prestigious "five red star winery" rating for the third consecutive year by James Halliday's definitive guide to Australian wine -- an honour bestowed upon only the top 3.8% of Australian wineries.

Come and celebrate an auspicious CNY with McWilliam's! The McWilliam's personalised label campaign ends 26 January, so visit the McWilliam's photobooth at Olympian City 2 during the promotional period to create your personalised pour and give a completely different kind of New Year's gift to loved ones. To learn more about the promotion and for further information on the history and heritage of McWilliam's and its award winning wines, please visit www.mcwilliamswines.com.hk.

Chinese New Year With McWilliam's

Appendix

Terms & Conditions

To qualify for the McWilliam's Chinese New Year customised label promotion, customers must purchase any 2 bottles of McWilliam's Hanwood Estate or McWilliam's JJ McWilliam wines.

Bottles must be 750ml each.

The qualifying wines are: McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Riesling; McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Chardonnay; McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Shiraz; McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Cabernet Sauvignon; JJ McWilliam Chardonnay; JJ McWilliam Shiraz; JJ McWilliam Cabernet Merlot; JJ McWilliam Shiraz Cabernet.

The offer applies to any combination of the above wines purchased at Park N Shop, International, TASTE, Fusion, Gourmet, Great, and SU-PA-DE-PA stores in Hong Kong.

To redeem this offer, you must present 2 bottles of qualifying wine and trade in your proof-of-purchase receipt. Each receipt may only be used once.

Wines must be purchased from 1 January 2017 to 26 January 2017, within store opening hours.

Customised labels must be redeemed from 9 January 2017 to 26 January 2017, within redemption hours as listed below.

Once printed, your customised labels will be adhered to your redemption wine bottles immediately. Non-adhered labels cannot be removed from the photo booth.

During each redemption, you may create 1 customised label design only. Customised label photos are limited to 1 person per photo.

The maximum number of bottles presented and labels printed per redemption is 24.

Redemption is on a first come, first served basis.

You must be 18 years of age to participate in this promotion. Persons under the age of 18 may not appear on any customised label. Proof of age may be requested.

Redemption locations & hours are as follows: 16-26 January 2017 - McWilliam's pop-up stand inside TASTE, Shop G1-G10, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, West Kowloon; 12pm-8pm Monday to Sunday



Wine Pairing & Purchasing Information

Wine Chinese New Year Pairing Recommendations Price Availability McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Riesling



Fresh lime and tropical characters combine with a crisp, clean finish. Whole steamed fish, dim sum, scallops, turnip cake





HK$99





McWilliam's Wines are available at Park N Shop, International, TASTE, Fusion, Gourmet, Great, and SU-PA-DE-PA stores across Hong Kong

McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Chardonnay



Intense, fresh fruit flavours balanced by nutty aromas, driving rich complexity and a long finish. Lobster, E-Fu Mein noodles, sweet and sour dishes, pork and seafood dumplings with vinegar HK$99

McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Shiraz



A vibrant red with generous flavours of stewed plum and cherry; hints of spice and toasty oak. Crispy duck pancakes, meat with rich sauces

HK$99

McWilliam's Hanwood Estate Cabernet Sauvignon



An elegantly textured red with dense fruit flavours of plum and blackberry, supported by soft tannins. Dishes in black bean sauce, roast chicken, Chinese sausage, poon choi





HK$99







JJ McWilliam Chardonnay



A crisp and complex layered palate with white stone fruit, creamy oak and a hint of butterscotch characters. Delicate seafood dishes, steamed vegetables, glutinous rice cakes HK$69

JJ McWilliam Shiraz



Fresh and balanced, with lifted berry aromas, hints of brown spice and soft tannins. Crispy duck pancakes HK$69

JJ McWilliam Cabernet Merlot



A soft and subtle palate that pairs rich plums and liquorice with oaky vanillin. Sticky rice cake, abalone poon choi, sweet puddings and candies HK$69

JJ McWilliam Shiraz Cabernet



An approachable bottle pairing aromas of berry and spices, supported by elegant French oak. Aubergine dishes and meats or vegetables in black bean sauce HK$69

For more information on the history and heritage of McWilliam's and its award winning wines, please log on to http://www.mcwilliamswines.com.hk/.

About McWilliam's

A defining force in the evolution of the Australian wine industry, the McWilliam's story spans 140 years and six consecutive generations of family winemakers. In 1877 Samuel McWilliam planted his first vines in the sunny Riverina region, New South Wales. The vineyard won its first national accolade in 1897. The Hanwood Estate winery was opened by J.J. McWilliam in 1917 and since then McWilliam's has continued to grow in popularity and stature, always retaining the vision and knowledge imparted by its founders. Today, McWilliam's is one of the most recognised and awarded wineries in the history of Australian winemaking. In 2016 alone, McWilliam's earned 10 trophies and 176 medals around the globe, including the prestigious "five red star winery" rating for the third consecutive year by James Halliday's definitive guide to Australian wine -- an honour bestowed upon only the top 3.8% of Australian wineries.The family mantle is now carried by sixth generation winemaker Scott McWilliam, who continues the McWilliam's tradition of sourcing top quality fruit and crafting fine regional wines with a passion and talent for winemaking.