One Step Vending, Corp. Announces an Exclusive Purchase and Engagement Agreement with Hemp Inc.

HARRISON, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK), a holding company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, recently signed an exclusive purchase and engagement agreement with Hemp, Inc. for the exclusive development of consumer products based on CBD extract to be available in the existing OSV micro markets network.

HEMP, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) is a pioneer in the hemp industry both as a producer of raw material and manufacturer of patented and innovative products for industrial use and for retail consuming as well. One Step Vending teams up with HEMP in order to develop new consumer products containing CBD extract, expanding its product mix and cater new profitable products to its customers' base. The products will be available in approved micro markets network locations. CBD is a natural constituent of hemp that has been shown to have positive health benefits, without causing psychoactive effects and is an alternative to medical marijuana. The idea is to create a powerhouse in the distribution side of CBD products to meet the high demand upon the legalization of recreational and medical hemp related consumer products.

The two companies currently work jointly on the project plans that include the product design and line, costs, timeline and legalities for the development of the CBD products. More information on the cooperation will be available in following press releases.

"This partnership with a pioneer in the hemp industry, Hemp Inc., will help our Company meet the high demand of the current CBD consumer market and deliver on our goal of creating a powerhouse on the distribution side of CBD products by expanding our product mix," said Chief Executive Officer of One Step Vending Corp. Daniel Garfinkel.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

