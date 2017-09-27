One Step Vending, Corp. Announces Micro Market Debut in HEMP Inc.'s University Symposium in North Carolina

HARRISON, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, after the recently signed partnership agreement with Hemp, Inc., announces the installation of a micro market to debut in the HEMP Inc.'s University 4th symposium to be held in North Carolina on September 30th.

The educational symposium, The Art & Science of CBD Oil, will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882. The attendees will be educated on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids and will also get a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility for the first live public demonstration of its NuAxon Bioscience Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp.

One Step Vending will install the micro market to demonstrate a line of CBD products from other participating companies to the symposium. The company has previously signed an agreement with HEMP Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) for the development of CBD based consumer products.

"We are excited to participate in the 4th symposium held by the Hemp Inc.'s University and be able to better understand the parameters of the hemp industry and see how this knowledge can be applied to the products catered to our customers," said Chief Executive Officer of One Step Vending Corp. Daniel Garfinkel.

Follow us on social media:

https://twitter.com/OneStepVend

https://www.facebook.com/onestepvending/

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.