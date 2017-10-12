One Step Vending, Corp. Announces Micro Market Installation at TriWest Healthcare Alliance Office in San Diego

HARRISON, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, announces the installation of a micro market kiosk in TriWest Healthcare Alliance premises in San Diego, CA.

The micro market will serve approximately 80 to 100 people, providing nutritious snacks and beverages, and this installation could accelerate the installation of more micro markets across the 28 states that TriWest Heathcare Alliance operates, in the future.

"It is very inspiring working with an organization that contributes to our nation's veteran community so much through their unparalleled provider network and award-winning innovations in quality health care programs," said Mark Miller, Micro Markets Specialist. "It is a great honor to work with an accredited and highly esteemed organization such as the TriWest Healthcare Alliance and provide our tailor-made services based on the organization's needs," said Chief Executive Officer of One Step Vending, Corp. Daniel Garfinkel.

About One Step Vending, Corporation

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.